Sports
Bojan Bogdanović Announces Retirement After 10 NBA Seasons
NEW YORK, NY – Bojan Bogdanović, a seasoned veteran in the NBA, announced his retirement on Sunday, ending a ten-year career marked by resilience and skill.
After battling a significant foot injury for over a year, which included two surgeries, Bogdanović reflected on his journey in a heartfelt statement. “Sometimes in life, you don’t choose the moment,” he wrote. “The moment chooses you. After 14 months of battling a foot injury, the time has come to close a chapter.”
Bogdanović made his NBA debut in the 2014-15 season after a successful career in Europe. Throughout his tenure, he played for several teams including the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, Indiana Pacers, Utah Jazz, Detroit Pistons, and New York Knicks. “Every stop left a mark,” he said, emphasizing the impact of each jersey he wore.
Interestingly, he concluded his NBA journey with the Brooklyn Nets, the same team he started with, after a trade from the Knicks. Unfortunately, he did not play last season due to his injuries. In February, he underwent season-ending surgery.
At his peak, Bogdanović was known for his scoring ability, averaging over 20 points per game in two seasons, one with the Jazz and another with the Pistons. Overall, he averaged 15.6 points and 3.6 rebounds per game throughout his career, shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc.
The Croatian international also represented his country at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where he averaged an impressive 24.8 points per game. “Above all, I had the honor of wearing the Croatian crest on my chest,” he added in his announcement.
While he may not have been a marquee name, Bogdanović’s contributions were invaluable, and he remained a reliable offensive asset for all his teams.
