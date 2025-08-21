Sports
Bolívar Advances to Copa Sudamericana Quarterfinals with Win Over Cienciano
CUSCO, Peru — Bolívar secured a place in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Copa Sudamericana on Wednesday by defeating Cienciano 2-0 in Cusco. The victory comes just a day after Fluminense, Once Caldas, and Independiente del Valle also advanced.
Cienciano’s hope of overturning a 2-0 deficit from the first leg in La Paz lasted only 15 minutes. Bolívar quickly took control of the match with a penalty kick, awarded after Argentine player Damián Batallini was fouled in the box. Veteran Uruguayan striker Martín Cauteruccio expertly converted the penalty, placing the ball into the top corner of the net.
Despite pressing for an equalizer, Cienciano struggled offensively. Bolívar capitalized on this and doubled their lead just before halftime. A counterattack culminated with Batallini scoring from a low shot inside the penalty area during stoppage time (45+1).
Bolívar’s attack was not only supported by their forwards but also by a stellar performance from goalkeeper Carlos Lampe. The Bolivian international played a crucial role in maintaining a clean sheet throughout the match.
With this victory, Bolívar will face the winner of the matchup between Godoy Cruz and Atlético Mineiro in the quarterfinals. Atlético Mineiro won the first leg 2-1 in Belo Horizonte, with the second leg scheduled for Thursday in Mendoza.
