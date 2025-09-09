Bolivia Faces Brazil in Crucial World Cup Qualifier Showdown

EL ALTO, Bolivia — Bolivia hosts Brazil on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, needing a win to secure a chance at an inter-confederation playoff spot for the 2026 World Cup. La Verde currently sits one point behind Venezuela, who occupies the crucial playoff position before the final round of South American qualifying matches.

Venezuela, boasting a superior goal difference, plays Colombia in their last qualifier. Despite the odds against them, Bolivia has been strong at home, collecting 14 of their 17 points in qualifying at Estadio Municipal El Alto, situated over 13,000 feet above sea level. They are currently unbeaten in their last six home matches.

This crucial match marks Bolivia’s hope to return to the World Cup for the first time since 1994. Conversely, Brazil has already secured its spot in the upcoming tournament following a recent coaching change, now led by Carlo Ancelotti. The Selecao have won two of their last three qualifiers, with a convincing 3-0 victory over Chile last Thursday.

Under Ancelotti’s guidance, Brazil aims to affirm their position in the standings, wanting to finish second behind Argentina. Despite having qualified, the team is motivated to showcase their skill and talent against Bolivia, especially with several Premier League stars in the lineup. The squad includes goalkeeper Alisson and midfielders Casemiro and Bruno Guimaraes.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM ET at the Estadio Municipal El Alto. Bolivia has a tough task ahead, having lost their last three encounters against Brazil with heavy scorelines. Yet, the altitude advantage at home could play a vital role in their performance.

As Bolivia hopes for a win to keep their World Cup dreams alive, Brazil seeks to maintain their momentum and cement their status as contenders heading into the tournament next summer.