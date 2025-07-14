Bollinger Shipyards to Build Rocket Landing Platform for Rocket Lab

Lockport, Louisiana – Bollinger Shipyards has been awarded a contract by Rocket Lab to retrofitting a barge into a platform designed for landing rockets at sea. The project was announced on Sept. 27, 2021, and it marks a significant step in the evolution of commercial spaceflight.

The barge, dubbed ‘Return on Investment,’ will be modified to include thrusters to stabilize it during rocket landings, as well as advanced communication systems for remote control. This innovative platform will be utilized for Rocket Lab’s Neutron rockets, which are capable of carrying significant payloads for both commercial and national security missions.

“We’re looking forward to working with Bollinger to create the conditions to modernize Louisiana’s shipyard capabilities to meet the demands of the aerospace industry’s cutting-edge capabilities,” said Shaun D’Mello, Vice President of Rocket Lab, in a press release.

The modifications are taking place primarily at Bollinger’s Amelia, Louisiana location, with the completion of the project expected by early 2026. The new vessel will help Rocket Lab operate from the U.S. East Coast at its launch site on Wallops Island, Virginia.

Bollinger Shipyards, founded by Donald Bollinger in 1946, has a long history in shipbuilding, producing over 4,000 vessels and generating estimated annual revenues exceeding $1 billion. CEO Ben Bordelon expressed pride in collaborating with Rocket Lab, emphasizing the project’s potential to highlight American ingenuity in shipbuilding.

Rocket Lab, established in 2006 by entrepreneur Peter Beck, is quickly expanding its operations and positioned as a competitor in the space industry, alongside giants like SpaceX and Blue Origin. The Neutron rocket build will further enhance Rocket Lab’s capabilities in launching satellites and advancing space exploration.

“As commercial space exploration continues to expand, so will the need for rocket, satellite, and rover recovery,” said Josh Tatum, Vice President at Greater New Orleans Inc. “A lot of this activity will be happening out at sea,”