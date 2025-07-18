Bollywood Film ‘Saiyaara’ Shatters Advance Booking Records

NEW DELHI, India — Yash Raj Films‘ upcoming Bollywood romantic drama “Saiyaara” has set a new record in advance bookings for a debutant film, selling over 45,000 tickets across major theater chains within the first 24 hours of pre-sales.

Directed by Mohit Suri, the film marks the debut of Ahaan Panday, alongside emerging star Aneet Padda, known for her role in Prime Video‘s “Big Girls Don’t Cry.” In “Saiyaara,” Panday plays Krish Kapoor, a rising musician whose passion leads him to confront the realities of the modern music industry. When he meets Vaani (Aneet Padda), a talented and idealistic songwriter, their creative partnership turns into a passionate romance.

The ticket sales data comes from major chains like PVR-INOX and Cinepolis, which typically account for 60-65% of Hindi film revenues in India. The film’s unconventional marketing strategy has kept the lead actors away from public appearances, generating a buzz around their debuts. Instead, the campaign focuses on the film’s music.

“We wanted to create a pure film that resonates with the audience, and I’m thrilled by the response to Saiyaara,” said director Mohit Suri. “Our marketing is heartfelt, not about overselling the film.”

The soundtrack features popular tracks from artists like Faheem-Arslan, Jubin Nautiyal, Vishal Mishra, and Arijit Singh, alongside performances by Shreya Ghoshal and Shilpa Rao.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh praised the film’s advance success on social media, saying, “The situation with #Saiyaara is nothing short of unprecedented. Backed only by a teaser, trailer, and songs, and NO promotional visits, #Saiyaara is poised to surprise the industry this Friday.”

This collaboration marks the first project between Mohit Suri and Yash Raj Films, known for successful movies like “Aashiqui 2” and “Ek Villain.” The film is produced by YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani.

Saiyaara is set to release worldwide on July 18, promoting Ahaan Panday as YRF’s next-generation male lead and Aneet Padda as the studio’s new heroine.