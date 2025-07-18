Entertainment
Bollywood Film ‘Saiyaara’ Shatters Advance Booking Records
NEW DELHI, India — Yash Raj Films‘ upcoming Bollywood romantic drama “Saiyaara” has set a new record in advance bookings for a debutant film, selling over 45,000 tickets across major theater chains within the first 24 hours of pre-sales.
Directed by Mohit Suri, the film marks the debut of Ahaan Panday, alongside emerging star Aneet Padda, known for her role in Prime Video‘s “Big Girls Don’t Cry.” In “Saiyaara,” Panday plays Krish Kapoor, a rising musician whose passion leads him to confront the realities of the modern music industry. When he meets Vaani (Aneet Padda), a talented and idealistic songwriter, their creative partnership turns into a passionate romance.
The ticket sales data comes from major chains like PVR-INOX and Cinepolis, which typically account for 60-65% of Hindi film revenues in India. The film’s unconventional marketing strategy has kept the lead actors away from public appearances, generating a buzz around their debuts. Instead, the campaign focuses on the film’s music.
“We wanted to create a pure film that resonates with the audience, and I’m thrilled by the response to Saiyaara,” said director Mohit Suri. “Our marketing is heartfelt, not about overselling the film.”
The soundtrack features popular tracks from artists like Faheem-Arslan, Jubin Nautiyal, Vishal Mishra, and Arijit Singh, alongside performances by Shreya Ghoshal and Shilpa Rao.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh praised the film’s advance success on social media, saying, “The situation with #Saiyaara is nothing short of unprecedented. Backed only by a teaser, trailer, and songs, and NO promotional visits, #Saiyaara is poised to surprise the industry this Friday.”
This collaboration marks the first project between Mohit Suri and Yash Raj Films, known for successful movies like “Aashiqui 2” and “Ek Villain.” The film is produced by YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani.
Saiyaara is set to release worldwide on July 18, promoting Ahaan Panday as YRF’s next-generation male lead and Aneet Padda as the studio’s new heroine.
Recent Posts
- Jennifer Lawrence Embraces Summer Sneaker Trend in NYC
- Tennis Star Serena Williams Showcases Vacation Style on Mega Yacht
- Marvel Rivals Unveils Summer Special Event with Swimsuit Skins
- NASA Awards $1 Million for Transformative Telescope Project
- Two Fans to Win Exclusive Karate Kid Merchandise
- New Evidence Suggests Pilot Error in Air India Plane Crash
- Destiny 2: Edge of Fate Expansion Launches Amid Mixed Player Reception
- Suki Waterhouse Shares Health Scare After Concert Incident
- Chris Brown Moves South Philly Concert Date to August 10
- Unique Kawasaki KH 606 Up for Sale with Custom Build
- Mild Weather Expected for San Diego Pride Parade This Weekend
- Donkey Kong Bananza: A Platforming Adventure Filled with Surprises
- Kentucky Ranch Celebrates 50 Years of Summer Camp for Kids
- Document Not Found: What Happened?
- House of the Dragon Season 3 Set for 2026 Release
- UA Faculty Leaders Object to Cuts in Cooperative Extension Funding
- Will Poulter Splits with Model Girlfriend, Sparks Romance Rumors with Actress
- Knicks Eye Ben Simmons Amid Free Agency Buzz
- Jelly Roll and Cody Johnson Form Lasting Friendship in Country Music
- Raiders Face Second-Round Draft Pick Holdout Issues