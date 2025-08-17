Bollywood’s Tehran tackles Iran-Israel tensions with a gripping narrative

NEW DELHI, India — Bollywood’s latest film, Tehran, brings a fresh perspective to its narrative by avoiding the usual trope of Pakistan being at the center of a terror plot. Instead, it draws inspiration from real events, focusing on the alleged Iranian attacks on Israeli embassies in India, Georgia, and Thailand in 2012.

As tensions rise in West Asia due to escalating conflicts between Iran and Israel, the film’s release is particularly timely. Tehran explores how the two countries target each other’s interests, illustrating the predicament of India, which maintains friendly ties with both nations. When a roadside flower seller is killed in an explosion aimed at an Israeli diplomat’s family, Special Cell officer Rajiv Kumar, played by John Abraham, is assigned the case.

Faced with pressure from superiors for swift results, Rajiv’s investigation leads him to uncover evidence indicating an Iranian link, complicating the narrative as Pakistan is initially viewed as the primary suspect. As he delves deeper, he becomes personally connected to the victim, adding emotional depth to his quest for justice.

Directed by Arun Gopalan, the film features a skilled cast, including Haji Khanjanpour and Manushi Chhillar. With its runtime of 115 minutes, Tehran positions itself as a thoughtful thriller. Abraham, known for his previous roles in espionage-themed films like Madras Cafe, convincingly portrays the complexities of an intelligence officer torn by loyalty and the harsh realities of his mission.

The film’s cinematography by Ievgen Gubrebko provides a unique visual experience, enhancing the narrative’s credibility. The understated action choreography, while impactful, allows emotional moments to resonate without overshadowing the investigation. Dialogue often includes dark humor, illustrating the characters’ struggles within the confines of their duty.

Tehran’s supporting cast adds significant value to the film, with Alyy Khan and Neeru Bajwa offering strong performances. As the plot unfolds, the audience is drawn into the complexities of nationalism and international relations, raising questions about how nations perceive threats and alliances.

As the story progresses, Rajiv wrestles with the moral dilemmas inherent in nationalistic duties. Ultimately, Tehran portrays an intricate balance of geopolitical tension, personal sacrifice, and the constant fight for justice. The film is currently available for streaming on Zee5.