News
Bomb Threat on Allegiant Flight Leads to Disruption and Arrest
CLEARWATER, Fla. – One person is in custody following a bomb threat on an Allegiant Airlines flight bound for Roanoke, Virginia. The incident occurred on Sunday, July 6, shortly after 2 p.m., while the plane was en route from St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport.
According to Allegiant Airlines and local officials, a passenger became disruptive during the flight, which prompted a verbal altercation between two individuals. One passenger reportedly claimed to have a bomb, leading the flight crew to divert the aircraft back to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport.
An Allegiant spokesperson stated, “Allegiant does not tolerate disruptive behavior of any kind.” Upon landing, law enforcement took the suspect into custody, while all other passengers were instructed to deboard the plane.
The spokesperson also noted the crew was reaching their FAA-mandated time limits and that the flight would need to be re-crewed before continuing to its destination. “Once that is done, the flight will continue. We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused our passengers,” the spokesperson added.
There were no reported injuries as a result of the incident, and the identity of the passenger who made the threat has not been disclosed. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now leading the investigation into the event.
