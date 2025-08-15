B-2 Bomber Makes Statement During Trump-Putin Meeting in Alaska

Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska – Two B-2 bombers arrived at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson ahead of a significant meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The bombers were part of a show of military strength as the leaders convened on August 15, 2025.

The aircraft performed a flyover just as Trump and Putin met on the tarmac, according to defense officials. Along with the B-2 bombers, four F-35 fighter jets also soared overhead. The B-2, known for its ability to conduct long-range missions without detection, represents a key symbol of U.S. military power.

The Pentagon did not provide a comment regarding the flyover or the presence of the bombers. However, it remains unclear whether Trump personally ordered their deployment as a demonstration of force in light of the discussions with Russia.

On the tarmac, a red carpet was laid out, framed by F-22 fighter jets. These Raptors, already stationed at the base, are adept at stealth operations and air-to-air combat.

In recent remarks, Trump praised the capabilities of the B-2 bombers and their pilots. He highlighted that the seven B-2s used in June’s Operation Midnight Hammer flew over 36 hours from Missouri to Iran, successfully dropping over a dozen bunker-buster bombs.

Trump emphasized that these military actions had a significant impact, stating that the targeted sites were ‘obliterated.’ However, U.S. military officials have indicated that a formal damage assessment is still ongoing.

On August 6, Trump announced enhanced orders for new B-2 aircraft, describing them as ‘an amazing machine’ while showcasing a model of the bomber.