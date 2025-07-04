News
B-2 Bomber Pilots Urged to Stay Low-Key After Iran Strikes
Washington, DC – B-2 bomber pilots who recently participated in airstrikes against Iranian nuclear facilities have received directives to maintain a low profile this weekend. The order comes after an invitation from President Donald Trump for the crews to celebrate July Fourth at the White House.
During a June 22 mission, pilots aboard seven B-2 Spirit bombers struck key Iranian nuclear sites, including Fordo and Natanz, with bunker-buster bombs. The Pentagon reports that the operation, named “Operation Midnight Hammer,” involved over 36 hours of flight time from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri.
Trump has asserted that the strikes “obliterated” Iran‘s nuclear program, claiming that the nation faced a setback of one to two years. However, reports from the Defense Intelligence Agency indicate that although significant damage was inflicted, vital components of the program may remain operational.
Defense Department spokesperson Sean Parnell emphasized the magnitude of the operation, describing it as a “bold” maneuver to degrade Iran’s nuclear capabilities. In contrast, earlier intelligence assessments suggested that while damage was done, it did not incapacitate the nation’s nuclear program entirely.
In the wake of these attacks, the identities of the pilots have not been disclosed for security reasons, and officials have downplayed the potential for a public ceremony. According to an Air Force statement, measures are being taken to protect personnel involved in sensitive missions from potential public scrutiny.
In light of the situation, Trump expressed frustration with media narratives downplaying the severity of the strikes, stating that the pilots were “devastated” by the coverage. He highlighted the pilots’ successful mission during a phone call with supporters from Missouri.
Meanwhile, the Iranian government has responded cautiously, stating that the attacks caused severe damage, but the extent and impact of the strikes remain ambiguous. Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, have dismissed Trump’s claims as exaggerated.
The aftermath of this conflict has raised questions about the future of Iran’s nuclear program, with international agencies concerned about potential hidden risks. The international community continues to observe the situation closely, as the ramifications of these military actions unfold.
