Entertainment
Bon Jovi Announces Collaborative Album With Bruce Springsteen, Others
NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Bon Jovi is set to release a new album titled Forever (Legendary Edition) on Oct. 24, featuring an array of guest singers including Bruce Springsteen, Jason Isbell, and Avril Lavigne.
The new album revisits songs from their 2024 LP Forever and introduces collaborative versions of the tracks with 13 different artists. Ahead of the release, the band will drop the song “Hollow Man” featuring Springsteen, along with a new single called “Red, White & Jersey” this Friday.
Lead singer Jon Bon Jovi explained that this album represents more than just collaborations; it’s a reflection of his journey through vocal cord surgery and rehabilitation. In a statement, Bon Jovi shared, “This album is borne out of necessity… without the ability to tour or promote it, I decided to call on some friends to help me in my time of need.”
Bon Jovi emphasized the joy he feels in releasing the album, saying, “There is always something bigger than ME, and that’s WE.” He noted that the collaboration showcases a new spirit in the music, demonstrating the importance of friendship and support.
The band has not toured since 2022 due to Jon’s vocal challenges. He mentioned at the 2024 Pollstar Live! conference that he wishes to return to the stage for longer performances before committing to a full tour once again.
Rumors recently surfaced regarding drummer Tico Torres possibly leaving the band, which he quickly dispelled in a video saying, “Musicians don’t retire, especially me. Me and the boys… we’re still making music.”u200B
Tracks from Forever (Legendary Edition) include collaborations with artists like Jelly Roll, Joe Elliott, and Ryan Tedder, alongside Springsteen. The full album promises to blend different perspectives and musical styles.
