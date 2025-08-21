Bon Jovi’s ‘Livin’ on a Prayer’ Hits 2 Billion Spotify Streams

Nashville, TN — Bon Jovi‘s iconic 1986 hit, “Livin' on a Prayer,” has officially surpassed two billion streams on Spotify. This milestone, celebrated by the band, reflects the song’s enduring popularity and cultural significance.

The band shared their excitement on social media, stating, “Your continued support and love for our music means the world. Thank you!” This achievement makes “Livin’ on a Prayer” the first Bon Jovi track to reach two billion streams, although other hits such as “You Give Love a Bad Name” and “It’s My Life” have crossed the one billion mark.

<p"Livin' on a Prayer" was released in October 1986 and became Bon Jovi’s second single to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, following "You Give Love a Bad Name." Written by Jon Bon Jovi, Richie Sambora, and Desmond Child, it has become a defining anthem of rock music.

The song’s success is part of a larger trend, as it joins a select group of tracks that have surpassed two billion streams on Spotify. Artists like The Weeknd and Billie Eilish are also part of this elite club. Additionally, Bon Jovi has three videos in the YouTube Billions Club.

In January 2023, “Livin’ on a Prayer” hit one billion streams, and the song was certified for ten million sales and streams in the U.S. in 2024. The band has consistently dominated the Billboard Hard Rock Digital Song Sales Chart, with multiple hits occupying high rankings.

Bon Jovi’s recent projects include a docuseries on Hulu, created with input from all past and present band members, showcasing their four-decade career. The band also released a new album in June 2024 featuring the single “Legendary,” which performed well on the charts.

With their combination of classic rock appeal and modern streaming success, Bon Jovi continues to resonate with fans worldwide.