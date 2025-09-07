The Bond Forged by a Line Drive: Chapman and Perez’s Journey

Surprise, Arizona — More than 11 years after a devastating incident, the bond between Aroldis Chapman and Salvador Perez continues to inspire. On March 20, 2014, during a Cactus League game, a 99 mph line drive from Perez struck the then-26-year-old Chapman above the left eye, altering both their lives.

The game was unremarkable, but that moment was unforgettable. Reds assistant trainer Tomas Vera vividly recalls, “March 20, 2014. Sixth inning, bases loaded. It was a 2-1 count, I believe.” Catcher Brayan Peña, who was behind the plate that night, admitted, “I felt so guilty. So guilty, you can’t even imagine.”

Chapman had battled injuries, yet this incident was a different ballgame. After being struck, he was taken off the field on a stretcher and rushed to an emergency room. Meanwhile, the umpires and managers canceled the game.

Former Reds catcher Ramón Hernández drove Perez to the hospital. Together with fellow players and Chapman’s father, Juan Alberto Chapman Bennett, they provided support. Perez recalled, “When I saw Chappy in the room, I started crying.” Chapman also shed tears, comforted by Peña who spoke to him in Spanish: “Everything is going to be fine.”

As days progressed, the prognosis remained uncertain. Vera noted that the facility in Surprise was “not prepared for that kind of trauma.” Eventually, he was transferred to Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center in Phoenix, where he underwent surgery to insert a titanium plate.

Following his release from the hospital, Chapman spent three days recuperating while receiving daily visits from Perez. Chapman reflected, “After that moment, we became closer. He basically became family.”

Fast forward to 2025, both players have seen significant career developments. Perez, now 35, remains the heart of the Royals, while Chapman at 37 is enjoying one of his best seasons, allowing no hits to the last 46 batters faced.

Chapman signed a one-year, $13.3 million extension with the Red Sox, boasting an impressive 1.00 ERA. Meanwhile, Perez seeks to pass down his legacy, inspiring young catchers in Kansas City, all while maintaining his rigorous training routine.

Perez often quotes Chapman regarding their shared work ethic, saying, “If we want to stay in this business and remain there for many years, we have to work hard.” Chapman reiterated the significance of discipline, especially as athletes age.

Their friendship solidified over time, culminating in moments like Chapman calling Pérez after a long offseason, insisting on immediate workouts. “You’ll have enough time to go on vacation when you retire,” Chapman stated.”

Despite Chapman’s diverse team history, he cherishes his time with the Royals. Recapping their friendship, Peña said, “It’s crazy how such a bad moment led to this relationship.” As they both strive for longevity in their careers, their inspiring story continues to resonate throughout baseball.