Bone Temple Sequel Expected to Earn $20M Opening Weekend

LOS ANGELES, California — Sony‘s upcoming horror film, “28 Years Later: The Bone Temple,” is projected to earn over $20 million during its opening weekend over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The film, directed by Nia DaCosta and written by Alex Garland, continues the story set in a post-apocalyptic world where the infected are contained.

The movie is set to release on January 16, 2026, just weeks after early fan screenings in cities like Los Angeles, New York, and London received positive responses from attendees. Advance tickets go on sale starting January 2, which could influence ticket sales further.

Initial tracking suggests “Bone Temple” might not match the $30 million debut of its predecessor, “28 Years Later,” but it is likely to surpass “28 Weeks Later,” which opened to only $9 million back in 2007. The film has garnered attention due to its unique take on the zombie genre.

Director Nia DaCosta expressed excitement about taking the reins of the franchise, stating, “I had the DVD in my house when I was like 12, and it became one of my favorite films.” She emphasized the importance of crafting a story that not only follows the original but also evolves it. The sequel is described as a deepening of the existing world with new characters and plot lines.

Fans of the horror series have shown high anticipation. Many influencers on social media have praised the movie after early screenings. The franchise, which includes three films, has generated nearly $300 million globally, making it a significant player in the horror genre.

The character Spike, portrayed by Alfie Williams, is central to the plot, which follows his journey after the events in the previous films. Jack O'Connell and Ralph Fiennes also join the cast, adding star power to the project. Early buzz suggests that while it won’t be a simple continuation, it will push boundaries and awaken new narratives within the horror community.

As audiences await the film’s release, the conversation about its potential success continues to evolve. Box office predictions often fluctuate as the release date approaches, but preliminary feedback indicates strong interest among viewers.