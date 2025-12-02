Entertainment
Bonnaroo Festival 2026 Lineup and Ticket Details Announced
MANCHESTER, TN — The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has announced the return of its beloved camping festival, scheduled for June 11-14, 2026, at the 700-acre Bonnaroo Farm, located just 60 miles southeast of Nashville.
This year’s festival will showcase a diverse lineup of artists including headliners Skrillex, The Strokes, RÜFÜS DU SOL, and Noah Kahan, along with notable performances from GRiZ, Turnstile, Kesha, and more. Kesha will also lead this year’s Superjam, titled ‘Kesha Presents: Superjam Estoeríca: The Alchemy of Pop.’
The festival promises live music around the clock across more than ten stages, featuring special sunrise sets. “We are excited to bring back the magic of Bonnaroo with an incredible lineup and new experiences,” said a festival spokesperson.
Tickets for Bonnaroo 2026 will go on sale Friday, December 5, at 10 a.m. CT, offering several options such as 4-Day General Admission and VIP packages. Upgrades include access to the exclusive Centeroo GA+ Lounge, private bars, and express lanes.
This year, Bonnaroo will also introduce new camping options such as Primitive Car Camping, Glamping, and RV sites, along with upgraded accommodations like pre-pitched tents and luxury camping options.
Improvements to the festival grounds include better drainage, new roadways, and expanded turf areas to enhance the festival experience. Bonnaroo Radio will return, offering exclusive content and updates throughout the weekend.
The festival is supported by sponsors such as PayPal, Venmo, and Verizon. For more information, visit www.bonnaroo.com/tickets and www.bonnaroo.com/accommodations.
