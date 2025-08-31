Bookmaker Sentenced for Illegal Gambling Tied to Ohtani’s Former Interpreter

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Mathew Bowyer, a Southern California bookmaker, was sentenced to 12 months and a day in federal prison on Friday for operating an illegal gambling business. The 50-year-old Bowyer, who pleaded guilty last year to charges including money laundering and filing a false tax return, has also been ordered to pay $1.6 million in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.

Bowyer’s sentencing comes amid an ongoing investigation into illegal sports gambling practices, notably involving his former client, Shohei Ohtani‘s interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara. Mizuhara is currently serving a nearly five-year sentence for stealing almost $17 million from Ohtani to support his gambling addiction.

During the court hearing, Bowyer expressed remorse for his actions, stating, “The bottom line is, I am remorseful. I have made many poor choices in my life.” His attorney, Diane Bass, argued for leniency, citing Bowyer’s cooperation with authorities and his commitment to overcoming his gambling addiction.

U.S. District Judge John W. Holcomb acknowledged Bowyer’s progress but insisted that some prison time was necessary due to the severity of his tax fraud. He mentioned the need for accountability, emphasizing, “Despite the significant mitigation, there are consequences for committing these crimes.”

Bowyer’s illegal gambling operation reportedly spanned several years, involving over 700 clients and handling hundreds of millions of dollars in bets. Federal prosecutors noted the extensive impact of his activities on individuals with gambling addictions. Bowyer is set to report to prison by October 10, marking the beginning of his sentence.

IPpei Mizuhara’s gambling history involved placing nearly 19,000 bets and resulted in significant losses totaling around $182 million. These developments spotlight the interconnectedness of gambling and professional sports, raising alarms about the integrity of the game.