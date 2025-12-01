Boomers Survive Tall Blacks for World Cup Qualifying Victory

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — The Australia Boomers edged the New Zealand Tall Blacks 84-79 in a thrilling World Cup qualifying game on December 1, 2025, at TSB Arena. This match followed a closely contested game last Friday in Hobart, where the Boomers had also triumphed.

Will Hickey became a late-game hero for Australia, while Jaylin Galloway shone with a standout performance, scoring 19 points. Despite trailing at various intervals, the Boomers displayed resilience to pull ahead when it mattered most.

The two teams are competing in the FIBA World Cup Asia Qualifiers, with Australia, New Zealand, Guam, and the Philippines in Group A. Only the top three teams from the group will advance to the next stage of the tournament.

The Boomers’ previous victory in Hobart set a competitive tone for the rematch, and both teams were eager to secure essential wins to boost their chances in the qualifiers, with action starting at 5 PM AEDT.

Australia is hopeful that their strong roster, which includes players like Alex Ducas and Dash Daniels, will continue to deliver as they prepare for future contests. In contrast, the Tall Blacks, featuring players such as Carlin Davison and Finn Delany, are looking to regroup after the narrow defeat.

Melbourne United coach Dean Vickerman stepped in to lead the Boomers as Adam Caporn was unavailable. This strategic decision seemed to pay off as the Boomers managed to secure another win against their rivals.

The tournament will continue, with more games scheduled for the end of February and July, as teams strive for a coveted spot in the FIBA World Cup, set to begin in Qatar in August 2027.