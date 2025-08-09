Sports
Boone Pickens Stadium Named Best College Football Venue by USA TODAY
STILLWATER, Okla. — Boone Pickens Stadium, home of the Oklahoma State Cowboys, has been named the best college football stadium in the country by USA TODAY. The ranking, released on August 8, 2025, is based on reviews collected from Yelp, TripAdvisor, and Google, where the stadium boasts an impressive average rating of 4.8 stars.
Boone Pickens Stadium edged out notable rivals such as Kansas State’s Bill Snyder Family Stadium and Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium for the top honor. Kansas State secured the second spot, solidifying the Big 12’s dominance in this year’s rankings.
The stadium has been the home field for the Cowboys for over a century. Significant renovations beginning in 2003, fueled by record-setting donations from OSU alumnus Boone Pickens, transformed the facility into a modern venue with numerous upgrades. These include premium suites, a fully enclosed stadium, and extensive athletic facilities.
The recent $55 million improvements completed in 2024 enhanced fan experience by adding legroom, new aisles, handrails, and replacing traditional seating with comfortable chair-backs. This season marks the debut of premium field-level seating, further maximizing the excitement for fans attending games.
Oklahoma State’s Boone Pickens Stadium is known for its electrifying atmosphere, which contributes to making it one of college football’s most formidable home-field advantages. As the 2025 season approaches, excitement builds as fans prepare to fill the stands.
