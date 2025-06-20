Entertainment
Boone Releases Music Video for ‘Mr. Electric Blue,’ Prepares for Upcoming Tour
Los Angeles, CA – Musician Boone has shared a music video for his new single, “Mr. Electric Blue,” on June 20, 2025. The video was directed by Matt Eastin and comes alongside the release of his second studio album, American Heart, which is now available through Night Street Records/Warner Records.
In the video, Boone portrays a character who is $10 million in debt to his record label. To raise the funds needed to pay them back, he takes on various odd jobs. Among his tasks, he is seen walking dogs, operating an ice cream truck, selling used jumpsuits, and washing cars—often without his shirt.
American Heart follows Boone’s debut album, Fireworks & Rollerblades, released in 2024. The new album features several singles, including “Sorry I’m Here for Someone Else,” which he recently performed on The Tonight Show.
In support of American Heart, Boone will embark on a 30-date tour starting August 22 in St. Paul, Minnesota. The tour will make stops at major venues across North America, including cities such as Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, and Toronto. Notably, Boone is set to headline Madison Square Garden in New York on September 5 and the Los Angeles Arena on September 30.
Before the U.S. tour, Boone plans to perform at several international music festivals, including Summerfest, Mad Cool Festival, Montreux Jazz Festival, and Lollapalooza Paris. In an interview with Rolling Stone, he expressed his excitement for the upcoming year, stating, “I’m ready for this year. I’m so rested, and my mind is so clear. It’s unbelievable.”
