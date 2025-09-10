Entertainment
Borderlands 4 Launch: Campaign Skip Feature Raises Hopes and Concerns
LOS ANGELES, CA — Fans of the Borderlands series are gearing up for the much-anticipated launch of Borderlands 4, set to debut on September 12. The game promises to introduce exciting new features, including an option to skip the campaign for subsequent characters and jump straight to level 30.
This new feature has generated mixed reactions among players. Rory Norris, a guides writer, expressed both excitement and apprehension about the ability to bypass the campaign. ‘It’s a long time coming,’ he said. ‘Having replayed Borderlands 3 multiple times, I can say it was a slog, and if I had the option back then, I probably would have skipped it.’ However, he worries that this change may offer a quick fix for perceived flaws in Borderlands 3’s structure rather than enhancing the gameplay experience.
Despite his concerns, Norris is looking forward to exploring the character builds in Borderlands 4. He acknowledges the series’ tradition where players level up characters to 50, enjoying the depth of replaying campaigns. ‘I want to see how a Vault Hunter plays as they gain power,’ he noted, emphasizing that the natural progression is a key aspect of the gaming experience.
Harvey Randall, another staff writer, pointed out that the storytelling in Borderlands 4 aims to improve upon the narrative issues faced in Borderlands 3. ‘We’ve learned our lessons,’ he said, guaranteeing that character motivations and stakes will be clearer. However, he warns that the franchise’s history of mixing genres could dilute the narrative focus.
Gearbox Software, the game’s developer, has promised that the new game will have a stronger story and character arcs as opposed to older versions that felt unfocused. Yet, as Randy notes, the success of this iteration will depend on whether it can tackle past issues effectively.
To add to the excitement, Gearbox has confirmed the return of Shift codes in Borderlands 4. Players can expect opportunities for in-game rewards, including cosmetic items. Interested players are encouraged to set up a Shift account to prepare for the launch and receive updates directly from Gearbox.
In the meantime, fans are eagerly anticipating how changes like the campaign skip and the enhancements in storytelling will shape their gaming experiences in Borderlands 4. Many hope for a game that retains the charm of its predecessors while also providing fresh content.
