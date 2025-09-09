Borderlands 4 Launch Times Confirmed Ahead of September Release

LOS ANGELES, CA — Gearbox Software has announced the official release times for its highly anticipated game, Borderlands 4. Set to launch globally on September 12, 2025, the game will be playable in some regions as early as September 11.

Borderlands 4 introduces players to a new planet called Kairos and features four new Vault Hunters. It brings a mix of intense co-op action and countless loot options, building on the success of its predecessor, Borderlands 3. This next installment aims to address some criticisms of the previous title while enhancing gameplay.

Gearbox’s development chief, Randy Pitchford, acknowledged concerns about Borderlands 4’s performance on PC. He confirmed that a Day 1 patch is forthcoming, which he noted would be essential for an optimal gaming experience.

While the official release date is September 12, the game will be accessible on PC on September 11 at 9 AM PT. For console players, launch times vary according to specific time zones. This means players in New Zealand, Japan, and Australia will have access on September 12 at local times, while gamers in regions like New York and London will be able to start earlier.

Borderlands 4 will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on launch day. Nintendo Switch 2 users will need to wait until October 3, 2025, for their version of the game. The game supports crossplay, although discrepancies in update times may affect gameplay between PC and console users.

In addition to the main story, Gearbox has promised ongoing content updates and an Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode, ensuring that players can engage with the game long after its release.

Fans of the series are eager to see if Borderlands 4 will meet expectations and rectify the perceived shortcomings of its predecessor. With launch day approaching, the excitement continues to build, and players are encouraged to prepare for a thrilling new adventure in the Borderlands universe.