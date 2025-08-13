Borderlands 4 Promises Over 30 Billion Guns

Frisco, CA – The excitement for Borderlands 4 is building as Gearbox Software reveals it will offer players more than 30 billion unique guns. Art Director Adam May announced this staggering figure during a recent interview, attributing it to the game’s use of procedural generation.

“We are taking gun diversity to new levels,” May said. “Each weapon can have various parts and attachments that create immense combinations.” This advanced procedural generation means players can expect an unpredictable loot experience whenever they explore the game.

The upcoming title will feature weapons from well-known manufacturers in the Borderlands universe, including Jakobs, Torgue, and Maliwan. Each manufacturer has its specialties, and players will have a wide choice between gun types such as pistols, assault rifles, and shotguns.

In addition to the variety of guns, May explained how customization is a major aspect of the game. “If you find a rifle with a new scope or elemental effect, it means multiple weapon options just from one frame,” he noted. This level of customizability encourages players to experiment and find combinations that suit their unique play styles.

Borderlands 4 aims to deliver a seamless open world and introduces a new band of Vault Hunters as players immerse themselves in this chaotic yet thrilling environment. With its scheduled release on September 12, excitement continues to grow for the latest installment.

As the game approaches its launch date, many fans are eager to see how the promised features will unfold. “I can’t wait to dive into those 30 billion guns,” one gamer shared.