Entertainment
Borderlands 4 Set for September 2025 Release with Minimal Preload Details
LOS ANGELES, CA — Fans of the Borderlands franchise are eagerly anticipating the release of Borderlands 4, scheduled to launch on September 12, 2025. The latest installment from Gearbox and 2K Games will be available for PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. A version for Nintendo Switch 2 is set to follow on October 3, 2025.
The initial release date was pushed forward from September 23, 2025, during the April 30 State of Play showcase. Specifics about a preload have not yet been revealed. Historically, platforms like Steam usually allow preloading a few days before the official launch, but players are currently advised to await further announcements from the developers.
The requirements for running Borderlands 4 on PC have also been made public, with indications that they are quite steep. Players aiming to enjoy the best gaming experience should be prepared to meet higher performance demands. Further details on system requirements are expected closer to launch.
Until then, fans are encouraged to keep an eye out for updates regarding preload options and system specifications. Gearbox and 2K Games have pledged to release more information as the release date approaches.
Recent Posts
- McEnroe Calls Alcaraz Most Talented Player He’s Ever Seen
- Trump’s Fed Tension Prompts Market Declines Amid Economic Data Awaited
- Shelton and Tiafoe Gear Up for Third Round at U.S. Open
- US Open’s Chaotic Atmosphere Challenges Players Amidst Loud Crowds
- EA Announces Early Access Date for Skate Reboot on September 16
- Saudi Pro League Launches with New Investment and High Hopes
- Patriots Release Veteran Safety Jabrill Peppers Before 2025 Season
- Elche and Levante Prepare for Exciting Valencia Derby
- NBA 2K26 Introduces Major Enhancements Ahead of Release
- AC Milan Looks to Bounce Back Against Lecce on Friday Night
- Wisconsin Judge Mark McGinnis Announces Resignation Amid Investigation
- Core Inflation Hits 2.9% in July Amid Economic Concerns
- Typhoon Kajiki Hits Vietnam, Strengthening Concerns Over Typhoon Season
- Emma Raducanu Faces Elena Rybakina in US Open Showdown
- Major Food Recalls Issued Across 23 States This August
- Al-Hilal Signs Sponsorship with Unilumin for LED Technology
- Jalen Hurts’ Rushing TDs: A Historic Journey Ahead
- Caitlyn Jenner Mourns Loss of Friend Sophia Hutchins in ATV Crash
- PBS Cuts Impact American History Documentary Series Production
- Genshin Impact 5.8 Reveals Deep Lore and Surprising Truths