Borderlands 4 Set for September 2025 Release with Minimal Preload Details

LOS ANGELES, CA — Fans of the Borderlands franchise are eagerly anticipating the release of Borderlands 4, scheduled to launch on September 12, 2025. The latest installment from Gearbox and 2K Games will be available for PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. A version for Nintendo Switch 2 is set to follow on October 3, 2025.

The initial release date was pushed forward from September 23, 2025, during the April 30 State of Play showcase. Specifics about a preload have not yet been revealed. Historically, platforms like Steam usually allow preloading a few days before the official launch, but players are currently advised to await further announcements from the developers.

The requirements for running Borderlands 4 on PC have also been made public, with indications that they are quite steep. Players aiming to enjoy the best gaming experience should be prepared to meet higher performance demands. Further details on system requirements are expected closer to launch.

Until then, fans are encouraged to keep an eye out for updates regarding preload options and system specifications. Gearbox and 2K Games have pledged to release more information as the release date approaches.