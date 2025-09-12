Entertainment
Borderlands 4 Unveils New Shift Codes for Golden Keys
Game developers Gearbox Software have launched new Shift codes for their latest title, Borderlands 4, allowing players to earn valuable Golden Keys. These codes, which can be redeemed in-game, provide access to exclusive loot and rewards.
The Shift codes are primarily shared through various media channels, including Gearbox’s official social media accounts. Recent updates from September 11, 2025, announced one new code that awards users with Golden Keys. The current active codes are as follows:
Active Borderlands 4 Shift codes:
– Unlisted: 1x Golden Key – T9RJB-BFKRR-3RBTW-B33TB-KCZB9 (Expires September 30, 2025)
– THRBT-WW6CB-56TB5-3B3BJ-XBW3X: 1x Golden Key
These Golden Keys can be used to unlock unique chests found in various locations within the game, such as Belton’s Bore and The Lockaway, offering a chance to receive legendary loot. Players can keep track of their Golden Keys in the inventory’s currency section.
To receive rewards like the Hazard Pay weapon skin, players must have a valid Shift account linked to their gaming platform, whether Xbox, Steam, or Epic Games. This process involves logging in to the Shift account, adjusting user preferences, and linking the gaming platform account.
Once the account is properly set up, players need to redeem their codes either in-game or through the Shift website to claim their keys. The new codes have become a popular method for enhancing gameplay, and players are encouraged to redeem them as soon as possible, particularly since some codes are only active for a limited time.
The use of Shift codes has become a tradition within the Borderlands series, rewarding players and keeping engagement high after the game’s release. With the launch of Borderlands 4, it seems Gearbox is committed to continuing this beloved practice.
Recent Posts
- Fatal Frame II Remake Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in Early 2026
- Borderlands 4 Unveils New Shift Codes for Golden Keys
- Washington County Earns Distinguished Budget Presentation Award
- Nintendo announces Metroid Prime 4 release date for December 2025
- Nintendo Direct Unveils New DLC for Donkey Kong Bananza Today
- Zohran Mamdani Embraces Democratic Socialism Amid Rising Support
- KISD Holds Final Town Hall on School Closures and Optimization Plans
- U.S. Officials Warn of Hidden Devices in Solar-Powered Infrastructure
- India-Pakistan Clash Approaches Amid Ongoing Tensions
- Nintendo Reveals New Pokémon Game for Switch 2 Set for 2026 Release
- Broadway Celebrates 25 Years of New 42 Studios with Star-Studded Gala
- Hades 2 Officially Launches on Nintendo Switch 2 This Month
- Nintendo Announces New Super Mario Galaxy Movie for 2026
- Malcolm Brogdon Signs One-Year Deal with New York Knicks
- Interactive Financial Dashboard Enhances User Experience
- ABC News Expands True-Crime Offerings with New Podcasts
- Astronomers Capture Unprecedented Black Hole Collision Details
- Trump to Deploy National Guard to Memphis Amid Crime Concerns
- Court Upholds $46.9 Million Fine Against Verizon for Location Data Misuse
- Hints and Answers for Today’s NYT Connections Puzzle on September 12, 2025