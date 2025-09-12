Borderlands 4 Unveils New Shift Codes for Golden Keys

Game developers Gearbox Software have launched new Shift codes for their latest title, Borderlands 4, allowing players to earn valuable Golden Keys. These codes, which can be redeemed in-game, provide access to exclusive loot and rewards.

The Shift codes are primarily shared through various media channels, including Gearbox’s official social media accounts. Recent updates from September 11, 2025, announced one new code that awards users with Golden Keys. The current active codes are as follows:

Active Borderlands 4 Shift codes:

– Unlisted: 1x Golden Key – T9RJB-BFKRR-3RBTW-B33TB-KCZB9 (Expires September 30, 2025)

– THRBT-WW6CB-56TB5-3B3BJ-XBW3X: 1x Golden Key

These Golden Keys can be used to unlock unique chests found in various locations within the game, such as Belton’s Bore and The Lockaway, offering a chance to receive legendary loot. Players can keep track of their Golden Keys in the inventory’s currency section.

To receive rewards like the Hazard Pay weapon skin, players must have a valid Shift account linked to their gaming platform, whether Xbox, Steam, or Epic Games. This process involves logging in to the Shift account, adjusting user preferences, and linking the gaming platform account.

Once the account is properly set up, players need to redeem their codes either in-game or through the Shift website to claim their keys. The new codes have become a popular method for enhancing gameplay, and players are encouraged to redeem them as soon as possible, particularly since some codes are only active for a limited time.

The use of Shift codes has become a tradition within the Borderlands series, rewarding players and keeping engagement high after the game’s release. With the launch of Borderlands 4, it seems Gearbox is committed to continuing this beloved practice.