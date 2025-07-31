Borges Faces Ruud at Canadian Open: Predictions Favor Ruud

TORONTO, Canada – Nuno Borges and Casper Ruud are set to compete in the round of 32 at the ATP Canadian Open on Thursday at 3:10 PM ET. Current predictions from Dimers‘ tennis model suggest that Ruud has a significant advantage with a 58% chance of winning.

Dimers ran 10,000 simulations of the upcoming match. The analysis shows that Ruud is not only favored to win overall but also has a 56% probability of securing the first set. These insights are significant as betting enthusiasts gear up for this highly anticipated match.

The odds for the match, as researched by Dimers, indicate a moneyline of +162 for Borges and -200 for Ruud. For the first set, Borges is listed at +137 while Ruud comes in at -175. All odds are correct at the time of publication, but bettors should note they are subject to change.

The match promises to be exciting, and with Ruud’s current track record and improved simulation probabilities, many expect him to advance further in the tournament.