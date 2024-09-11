Borno State Government Responds to Flood Disaster in Maiduguri

In the aftermath of a catastrophic flood disaster in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, thousands of homes, businesses, and medical facilities have been destroyed. The flood has left over 200,000 individuals displaced, seeking refuge at Bakassi Camp.

In response to this humanitarian crisis, the Borno State government has initiated efforts to provide essential supplies, including food and other basic necessities, to those affected by the disaster. These measures are aimed at alleviating the suffering of the victims.

On the morning of September 11, 2024, Governor Babagana Zulum visited the Bakassi Camp to assess the situation and determine the number of households being housed at the facility. His visit is part of an enhanced intervention strategy to ensure that relief efforts reach those most in need.

Senior reporter Jesse Tafida of TVC News is stationed at the camp to provide ongoing updates regarding the situation and the responses from the state government.