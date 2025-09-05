Sports
Borralho and Imavov Face Off in Middleweight Title Eliminator
PARIS, France — Rising middleweight contender Caio Borralho looks to solidify his place in the UFC hierarchy as he faces Nassourdine Imavov in the main event at UFC Paris on Saturday, September 6, 2025. The fight comes just weeks after Khamzat Chimaev became the new middleweight champion, raising the stakes for both fighters as they vie for a future title shot.
With an unbeaten record in the UFC, Borralho, known as “The Natural,” has not fought since defeating Jared Cannonier in August 2024. That victory marked his seventh straight win and helped him maintain his perfect UFC record. The Brazilian fighter, who is part of the Fighting Nerds team, expressed excitement about returning to the Octagon after a year-long hiatus.
“I’m very happy, very proud of us, very proud of where the team is right now and it’s just the beginning,” Borralho said. “We’re taking over and we’re going to continue to do that.” His comments reflect confidence, especially after his teammate Mauricio Ruffy competes on the same card, adding to the positive energy.
Imavov, currently ranked No. 2 in the middleweight division with a 16-4 record, enters the fight on a four-fight win streak, including a notable victory over former champion Israel Adesanya. While both fighters are in contention for a title shot, Borralho noted that this matchup has been long in the making.
“I wanted this fight for so long because he’s a great athlete,” Borralho said. “I think that’s the kind of challenge that I need and want, that is going to make me go for the belt.” He plans to apply pressure and utilize his well-rounded skill set to gain an advantage over Imavov.
As both fighters prepare for the high-stakes matchup, the UFC continues to highlight the vibrant middleweight division, especially after Chimaev’s recent title victory over Dricus Du Plessis. The outcome of the Borralho vs. Imavov bout could determine the next title contender, keeping fans on their toes.
The event is set to take place at the Accor Arena, with prelims starting at 12 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 3 p.m. ET. With so much at stake, the anticipation for this showdown has reached a fever pitch.
