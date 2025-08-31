Borussia Dortmund Aims for First Bundesliga Win Against Union Berlin

DORTMUND, GERMANY – Borussia Dortmund welcomes 1. FC Union Berlin to Signal Iduna Park this Sunday for their first home game of the 2025 Bundesliga season. Dortmund seeks a crucial win after starting their campaign with a disappointing draw against FC St. Pauli.

In their opener on August 23, Dortmund and St. Pauli ended in a 3-3 stalemate. This result marked the first time in 11 years that Dortmund failed to win their opening Bundesliga match. The team’s last two opening match draws were in the 2007-08 season.

Union Berlin, on the other hand, is on a high after winning their season opener against VfB Stuttgart 2-1 last week. The match showcased a solid performance, surprising many who expected a Stuttgart victory.

Union’s defense is known for its strong backline, featuring 20-year-old Tom Rothe, a product of Dortmund’s youth academy. Rothe, along with other key players, aims to hold off Dortmund’s attacks, knowing that their last encounter ended in a 6-0 defeat for Union.

Both teams have shown tactical strengths heading into this match. Union coach Steffen Baumgart stated, “We know what to expect. Dortmund are strong, but we’ve prepared well.”

Dortmund has made some changes, including introducing Chelsea loanee Anselmino in defense due to the suspension of Filippo Mané. Coach Niko Kovač is looking for an improved performance from his squad, with players like Julian Brandt and Serhou Guirassy expected to lead the charge in attack.

This matchup is critical for Dortmund, who need to claim all three points to build momentum this season. The atmosphere at Signal Iduna Park, Europe’s third-largest stadium, will add to the excitement, expecting full capacity as fans rally behind their team.

Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+, and fans can follow live updates through various sports news platforms.