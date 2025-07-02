Borussia Dortmund Faces Monterrey in FIFA Club World Cup Showdown

Atlanta, Georgia – Borussia Dortmund will clash with C.F. Monterrey in the Round of 16 of the FIFA Club World Cup on Tuesday night at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The match is set to kick off at 9 p.m. ET.

This will mark the first competitive meeting between the two clubs. Dortmund, the German side, comes into the match following an unbeaten run in their last 10 games across all competitions, while Monterrey seeks to continue their momentum after a convincing 4-0 victory against Urawa Red Diamonds.

As of July 1, 2025, Dortmund is favored in betting odds, listed at -125. Monterrey is considered a +340 underdog as they prepare to face the Bundesliga squad. Each team has shown defensive discipline but also potential for scoring.

Dortmund advanced through Group F with seven points, featuring a 1-0 win over Ulsan Hyundai FC and a thrilling 4-3 victory against Mamelodi Sundowns. They aim to join Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals. Jobe Bellingham has been a standout player, providing an assist in their last match.

Monterrey, led by veteran defender Sergio Ramos, finished second in Group E, with crucial draws against Inter Milan and River Plate but turned heads with their decisive win over Urawa Red Diamonds. Manager Domènec Torrent has praised the squad’s adaptability as they prepare for this high-stakes matchup.

“This team is capable of playing anyone to a low score if they’re on their A-game,” said Jon Eimer, a sports betting expert. He anticipates that Monterrey’s strong defense will challenge Dortmund’s attacking prowess.

The winner will face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals, adding to the stakes of this exciting encounter in Atlanta. The match promises to deliver thrilling moments as both teams vie for a place in the next round.