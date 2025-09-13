Borussia Dortmund Faces Heidenheim in Bundesliga Clash Today

HEIDENHEIM, Germany — Borussia Dortmund is set to challenge 1. FC Heidenheim today at 3:30 PM in the Voith-Arena during their Bundesliga matchup.

Heidenheim enters the match struggling, having lost their first two games of the season, while Dortmund has secured one win and one draw. Dortmund’s Waldemar Anton emphasized the team’s need to continue pushing their limits after a recent 3-0 victory over Union Berlin.

During the pre-match buildup, head coach Niko Kovac confirmed changes to Dortmund’s lineup. Newcomer Jobe Bellingham will start on the bench, while Julian Brandt and Aarón Anselmino are sidelined with injuries. Kovac noted, “Anselmino sustained a minor muscle injury, and we are taking precautions.” Brandt also underwent hand surgery during the international break.

Heidenheim has yet to overcome Dortmund in their four previous Bundesliga encounters, having recorded two draws and two losses. Last season, Dortmund triumphed in both meetings. Maximilian Beier, who scored his first Bundesliga goal against Heidenheim while with TSG Hoffenheim, is a player to watch.

The home team is suffering from a three-game losing streak, the longest in the Bundesliga, coupled with a poor record of just one victory in their last ten home games. Their offensive depth is also lacking after Léo Scienza’s departure to Southampton, as he contributed significantly to their scoring efforts.

Dortmund, meanwhile, boasts an impressive record of ten unbeaten Bundesliga matches, with eight wins and two draws. Striker Serhou Guirassy has scored in seven consecutive matches, leading the team with 18 goals this season. Maximilian Beier has also been pivotal, contributing to a goal in four of their last five games.

Injuries remain a concern for Dortmund, with defender Nico Schlotterbeck returning to partial training after recovering from a meniscus injury. Meanwhile, newcomer Fábio Silva has stirred conversations due to an undisclosed injury that required surgery.

Outside of player conditions, former Dortmund captain Marco Reus is exploring a new role as a team manager for the Kleinfeldliga “Baller League,” starting this October.

The match will not be available on free-to-air television but can be followed live via Sky and DAZN streaming platforms. Fans can also track the game through live updates on SPORT1.