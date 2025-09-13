Sports
Borussia Dortmund Faces Heidenheim in Bundesliga Clash Today
HEIDENHEIM, Germany — Borussia Dortmund is set to challenge 1. FC Heidenheim today at 3:30 PM in the Voith-Arena during their Bundesliga matchup.
Heidenheim enters the match struggling, having lost their first two games of the season, while Dortmund has secured one win and one draw. Dortmund’s Waldemar Anton emphasized the team’s need to continue pushing their limits after a recent 3-0 victory over Union Berlin.
During the pre-match buildup, head coach Niko Kovac confirmed changes to Dortmund’s lineup. Newcomer Jobe Bellingham will start on the bench, while Julian Brandt and Aarón Anselmino are sidelined with injuries. Kovac noted, “Anselmino sustained a minor muscle injury, and we are taking precautions.” Brandt also underwent hand surgery during the international break.
Heidenheim has yet to overcome Dortmund in their four previous Bundesliga encounters, having recorded two draws and two losses. Last season, Dortmund triumphed in both meetings. Maximilian Beier, who scored his first Bundesliga goal against Heidenheim while with TSG Hoffenheim, is a player to watch.
The home team is suffering from a three-game losing streak, the longest in the Bundesliga, coupled with a poor record of just one victory in their last ten home games. Their offensive depth is also lacking after Léo Scienza’s departure to Southampton, as he contributed significantly to their scoring efforts.
Dortmund, meanwhile, boasts an impressive record of ten unbeaten Bundesliga matches, with eight wins and two draws. Striker Serhou Guirassy has scored in seven consecutive matches, leading the team with 18 goals this season. Maximilian Beier has also been pivotal, contributing to a goal in four of their last five games.
Injuries remain a concern for Dortmund, with defender Nico Schlotterbeck returning to partial training after recovering from a meniscus injury. Meanwhile, newcomer Fábio Silva has stirred conversations due to an undisclosed injury that required surgery.
Outside of player conditions, former Dortmund captain Marco Reus is exploring a new role as a team manager for the Kleinfeldliga “Baller League,” starting this October.
The match will not be available on free-to-air television but can be followed live via Sky and DAZN streaming platforms. Fans can also track the game through live updates on SPORT1.
Recent Posts
- Borussia Dortmund Faces Heidenheim in Bundesliga Clash Today
- Justin Rose Primed for Ryder Cup after Stellar Play
- Hints and Answers for Today’s New York Times Strands Puzzle
- Odegaard Injured Early in Arsenal’s Match Against Nottingham Forest
- Allegri: Leao Likely Out for Udinese, Targeting Napoli Return
- South Florida Bulls Face Miami Hurricanes in Key Week 3 Showdown
- New Sports Edition of Connections Challenges Fans with Wordplay
- CBS Host Faces Backlash Over Comments on Assassination of Charlie Kirk
- Newcastle’s Wissa, Ramsey Ruled Out for Wolves Clash
- Pakistan Faces Oman in Asia Cup 2025 Opener
- Real Madrid Faces Injury Woes Ahead of Clash with Real Sociedad
- FBI Offers $100,000 Reward for Info on Charlie Kirk’s Killer
- Shooting of Right-Wing Influencer Sparks International Condemnation
- Hulu to Premiere ‘Murdaugh: Death in the Family’ This Fall
- Lara Trump Drives Pro-Life Passion at Missouri Right to Life Event
- Everton Hosts Aston Villa in Classic Premier League Showdown
- Injury Updates and FPL Tips Ahead of Premier League Gameweek 4
- Severe Thunderstorms Cause Flooding in Southern Manitoba
- Broward Deputies Fired Over Handling of Murder Case
- 2025 World Athletics Championships Schedule and Results Released