Borussia Dortmund Faces Rot-Weiss Essen in DFB-Pokal Opener

ESSEN, Germany — Borussia Dortmund will meet Rot-Weiss Essen in the first round of the DFB-Pokal on August 18, 2025, at 8:45 p.m. local time. Both teams have a longstanding friendship among fans, but that will be put on hold for this match.

The derby marks a unique clash where both sides carry significant expectations. Dortmund aims to advance after a strong season, while Essen hopes to deliver an upset on their home turf.

According to reports from Sportschau, the DFB-Pokal is known for surprises, and Essen, despite being a lower division team, sees the potential to achieve an unexpected victory. Benedikt Brinsa from Sportschau noted that “today’s match offers a chance for RWE to shine and make their fans proud.”

The second round of the DFB-Pokal will be drawn on August 31, 2025, in Dortmund. The live broadcast will feature former referee Felix Brych drawing the lots, and it is expected to include 32 clubs from various leagues.

The first round of matches will take place from August 15 to 18, while clubs such as Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart will play their matches later due to participation in the Supercup.

Fans have voiced concerns over the disruption of the tournament schedule, protesting against the overlap of the Supercup with the DFB-Pokal. In previous years, tensions have arisen due to scheduling conflicts.

This year, the DFB has increased the prize money for the tournament, with the first round winner guaranteed €211,886. The overall winner could take home nearly €11 million.

As the tournament unfolds, the football community will be watching closely to see if any upsets occur in this year’s DFB-Pokal.