Borussia Dortmund Faces TSG Hoffenheim After Cup Frustration

DORTMUND, Germany — Borussia Dortmund will look to bounce back from a midweek 0-1 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen as they host TSG Hoffenheim today at 17:30 local time in the Bundesliga.

After losing in the DFB-Pokal, Dortmund’s coach Niko Kovac emphasized that his team gave their all and has nothing to regret. The loss followed a hard-fought league victory just days prior, marking an emotional rollercoaster for the squad.

Hoffenheim arrives at the Signal Iduna Park after a strong season start, currently sitting fifth in the Bundesliga with 23 points from 12 matches. Their recent match featured a decisive 3-0 victory against Augsburg, cementing their reputation as a force to be reckoned with.

Today’s clash is not just about points; it holds significance for both teams as Dortmund seeks to regain its attacking precision, which faltered against Leverkusen despite dominating possession and creating numerous opportunities.

With a strong away form, Hoffenheim aims to capitalize on any gaps in Dortmund’s defense, having gone undefeated in their last eight matches on the road. Coach Christian Ilzer believes his team is well-prepared to face the pressure from Dortmund, who are direct competitors for a Champions League spot.

As for broadcasting, the match will not be available on free TV but will be streamed live on DAZN, starting with pre-match coverage at 16:45.