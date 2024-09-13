Borussia Dortmund Playfully Responds to Inter Milan’s New Kit Resemblance

Borussia Dortmund recently took a playful dig at Serie A side Inter Milan after the Italian club unveiled their new third kit, which bears a striking resemblance to Dortmund’s iconic yellow and black design. Inter Milan shared their new kit on social media, proudly showcasing the vibrant colors. However, the similarity to Dortmund’s traditional look did not go unnoticed.

Dortmund, well-known for their yellow and black kit—colors that have become synonymous with the club—responded with a cheeky retweet. Their caption, which quickly gained attention from football fans, highlighted the uncanny resemblance between the two kits. The playful banter between the clubs sparked discussions online, with fans from both sides weighing in on the similarities.

Dortmund’s yellow and black colors are not just a design choice; they are deeply embedded in the club’s identity. The team’s passionate fanbase is often referred to as ‘The Yellow Wall,’ a nod to their vibrant home support and the sea of yellow that dominates the stands at Signal Iduna Park. In contrast, Inter Milan is traditionally associated with blue and black or blue and white kits, making the bold yellow and black third kit an unexpected choice for the Serie A giants.

While it’s not unusual for third kits to deviate from a club’s traditional colors, especially to avoid kit clashes with opposing teams, the resemblance to Dortmund’s design was too close to ignore. Kit clashes occur when two teams’ uniforms are too similar, making it difficult to distinguish between them during a match.