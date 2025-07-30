Sports
Borussia Dortmund Prepares for First Test Match of the Season
Dortmund, Germany – Borussia Dortmund is set to kick off its preseason with its first test match today, July 30, against Sportfreunde Siegen. The game will take place at the Leimbachstadion, which is expected to be filled to its 17,000 capacity.
The match comes after Dortmund’s two-day training camp in Dortmund-Brackel. Coach Niko Kovač plans to take nearly the entire squad, with the exceptions of Nico Schlotterbeck, Julien Duranville, and Emre Can. The kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 PM, and fans can watch the match live on Sky.
In a previous test match, Borussia Dortmund defeated Rot-Weiß Oberhausen, although Coach Edin Terzic expressed dissatisfaction with the team’s performance. The club is looking to refine its offensive strategies following the absence of striker Sébastien Haller.
Good news also came with Nico Schlotterbeck returning to the training field after a four-month injury hiatus. The national player participated in light running exercises as part of his rehabilitation. Schlotterbeck suffered a meniscus tear in April, which sidelined him during the critical end of the season and the Club World Cup. The club’s official social media announced his return with enthusiasm, showing him smiling in a training shirt.
While the anticipation for the upcoming season builds, the team faces pressure to address past issues in player management and strategy. As the clock ticks down to the regular season, fans are eager to see how Dortmund’s newly formed strategies will play out on the pitch.
