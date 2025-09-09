Sports
Bosnia Faces Austria in World Cup Qualifying Showdown
Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina — The World Cup qualifying match between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Austria is set for 7:45 p.m. local time on Tuesday. Bosnia leads Group H with four straight wins, while Austria seeks redemption after struggling against Cyprus last week.
Bosnia secured a commanding 6-0 victory over San Marino on Saturday, showcasing their current form. Coach Faruk Hadzibegic’s side has scored in their last six matches, making them a significant threat on home soil.
Meanwhile, Austria, led by coach Ralf Rangnick, managed a narrow 1-0 win against Cyprus, dominating possession but facing difficulties in converting opportunities. They will be looking to boost their confidence against Bosnia, a challenge that could test their defense.
The Bosnian team has shown resilience in their qualifying campaign, but they will need to be cautious against Austria’s robust attacking lineup. Odds for Austria suggest they are considered the favorites, but Bosnia’s home advantage could play a crucial role.
As both teams prepare for this crucial clash, the match promises to be a thrilling encounter with implications for World Cup qualification.
