Boston Breaks Cool Streak as Temperatures Approaching 80 Degrees

Boston, MA — After a cool spell, Boston is set to see temperatures rise to around 80 degrees on Thursday, breaking an unusual eight-day streak of highs below 80. This change comes as a shift in weather patterns approaches New England.

Thursday morning is expected to begin with patchy fog and temperatures in the low 60s. As the day progresses, residents can look forward to partly sunny skies and a warm southerly breeze. The warmest temperatures will likely be felt across most of New England, reaching near 80 in Boston.

As night falls, partly to mostly cloudy skies are anticipated with a low chance of light sprinkles. High pressure currently holding cooler air is set to move offshore, allowing warmer conditions to settle in.

A cold front is expected to move in late Thursday, possibly bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially after sunset. While the Berkshires and parts of Northern New England may experience some rain, most of the showers are expected to dissipate as they approach Greater Boston.

On Friday, humidity levels will rise as dew points reach the mid-60s. Scattered showers may linger throughout the first half of the day, but should remain isolated thanks to the high pressure lingering offshore.

Looking at forecasts for different regions: in Greater Boston, expect a blend of sun and clouds with highs close to 80; Southeastern Massachusetts may see upper 70s with some cloud cover; Central and Western Massachusetts are predicted to reach the upper 70s to near 80, while the Berkshires might experience scattered showers; on the Cape and Islands, highs are expected in the low to mid-70s, and Rhode Island may also see similar temperatures with sunny skies Saturday.

In New Hampshire, highs will remain in the upper 70s to low 80s, with a few light showers possible later in the night. Meanwhile, Vermont is likely to experience increased clouds with highs also in the upper 70s and low 80s, along with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV meteorologist, highlighted that meteorological fall is upon us and major changes in weather patterns are expected in the coming weeks. Overall, while Boston has enjoyed a dry summer, concerns of drought persist across New England.