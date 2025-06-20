Boston Calling Takes 2026 Break, Returns in 2027

BOSTON, Mass. — Boston Calling, the annual music festival, will not take place in 2026, as organizers announced plans for a “gap year” before returning on a new weekend in 2027.

The festival’s official social media accounts shared the news Friday morning, expressing gratitude to attendees for their support this year. “Your energy, passion and support mean the world to us. As we look ahead, Boston Calling will take a short break in 2026 as we gear up for an exciting return on a new weekend: June 4-6, 2027,” the post read.

Boston Calling debuted in 2013 and has been traditionally held over Memorial Day weekend. In 2025, the festival saw significant changes in its layout, removing one stage and relocating the VIP area to improve foot traffic. However, organizers reported that ticket sales were below expectations, since none of the tiers sold out before the festival.

The upcoming event in 2027 will also mark the first time since the festival moved to the Harvard Athletic Complex in 2017 that it won’t occur on Memorial Day weekend. This move may be a strategy to avoid competing with Memorial Day getaways, aiming to attract more local college students.

Organizers did not respond to requests for further comment on the schedule change.