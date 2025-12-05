Boston Celtics Explore Trade Options for Anfernee Simons Before Deadline

BOSTON, Massachusetts – The Boston Celtics are considering multiple trade scenarios for guard Anfernee Simons, who is on an expiring $27.7 million contract, ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline in February.

Acquired from the Portland Trail Blazers, Simons has shown promise with averages of 13.9 points and 2.7 assists in 18 games this season. However, his inconsistent playing time, currently at about 24.2 minutes per game, has led the Celtics to evaluate his trade value as they aim to upgrade their roster.

General Manager Brad Stevens is closely monitoring potential deals that could bring in a quality center or a 3-and-D wing. Simons’ contract may help facilitate trades with several teams looking to reshape their lineups.

Among the teams linked in potential deals are the Dallas Mavericks and the Denver Nuggets. For instance, a trade involving Simons and a player like Klay Thompson could benefit both teams in their respective rebuilding efforts.

The Milwaukee Bucks have also expressed interest in Simons, aiming to add depth to their backcourt, especially with star player Giannis Antetokounmpo looking to bounce back after a rough patch.

“At the end of the day, I want to win,” Antetokounmpo commented after a recent game. His frustration over the Bucks’ recent losses makes it plausible they may pursue Simons as they look to revitalize their season.

Despite these discussions, the Celtics are reluctant to part with future draft picks in any trade involving Simons. As December approaches, Stevens recognizes the urgency following the team’s struggle without All-Star Jayson Tatum, who is sidelined due to an injury.

Simons’ ability to score efficiently from the floor, as demonstrated by his shooting splits of .438/.409/.871, makes him a valuable asset for any team looking to enhance its scoring. The Celtics hope to leverage his skills in potential trades by increasing his minute distribution to boost his visibility before the deadline.

Simons’ future remains uncertain, but the Celtics are strategizing their next moves to maximize his potential before the crucial trading period.