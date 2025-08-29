Sports
Boston Celtics May Trade Anfernee Simons Ahead of Training Camp
Boston, MA — The Boston Celtics may not have Anfernee Simons at training camp next month as trade talks intensify around the young scorer. The Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets have expressed interest in acquiring Simons, who averaged nearly 20 points per game over the last four seasons.
Sources suggest the Sixers are aiming to rebound after a disappointing season last year, which saw key injuries to players like Joel Embiid. Meanwhile, the Nuggets are reportedly seeking backcourt help behind starters Jamal Murray and Christian Braun. However, all teams involved face salary cap challenges, making any deal complicated.
As the Celtics try to navigate their financial situation, President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens acknowledged Simons’ talent, stating, “Anfernee is a really good young player who has continuously improved in his seven years in the NBA.” Currently, Simons is under a contract for $27.6 million and cannot be traded until September 7, when restrictions are lifted.
Additionally, a recent trade proposal suggests a potential three-team deal where the Celtics would receive Terance Mann and Ochai Agbaji from the Toronto Raptors while sending Simons to Toronto. This move would aid Boston in shedding salary as they manage their roster amid Jayson Tatum‘s anticipated absence for most of the season.
Despite the rumors, trade talks are still very much in the early stages. The Celtics have until Media Day and training camp opens on September 29 to finalize any deals. However, if a trade does not materialize before then, Simons could still play a significant role within the Celtics’ lineup.
With the February 2026 trade deadline looming, Boston has time to evaluate their options. For now, Stevens and his team continue to assess the market for Simons, hoping to maximize value while balancing their financial strategy.
