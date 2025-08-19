Boston Celtics Sale Finalized, Bill Chisholm Takes Control

BOSTON — The sale of the Boston Celtics was finalized on August 19, 2025, with private equity mogul Bill Chisholm taking control of the NBA’s most-decorated franchise. Chisholm acquired the team from a group led by Wyc Grousbeck, who had owned the Celtics for more than two decades.

The team was put on the market last summer following its record 18th NBA championship. The sale agreed upon valued the franchise at over $6.1 billion, marking a record price for an American professional sports team.

The NBA approved the deal unanimously last week, allowing the money to change hands on Tuesday. Chisholm now holds at least 51% ownership of the team, with full control scheduled for 2028. The total value of the deal could rise to $7.3 billion.

The previous owner, Grousbeck, led a group that purchased the Celtics in 2002 for $360 million. Under his stewardship, the Celtics won two NBA championships, reached the finals two other times, and made the playoffs in 20 of 23 seasons.

“This truly is a dream come true for me and my family,” Chisholm said in a statement. He has been a lifelong fan of the Celtics, having grown up near Boston. “I feel so fortunate to be here as part of this new investor group, who are accomplished, driven people who care deeply about the Celtics and the Boston community.”

Chisholm will serve as the governor of the franchise, while Grousbeck and Aditya Mittal will be alternate governors. Grousbeck will continue as a co-owner and CEO, managing day-to-day operations. “I am thrilled to partner with Wyc, Brad Stevens, and Rich Gotham to move this outstanding organization forward,” he added.

Chisholm’s investor group includes Grousbeck, Mittal, Bruce Beal, Andrew Bialecki, Dom Ferrante, Rob Hale, Mario Ho, and Ian Loring. The global investment firm Sixth Street is also a major backer of the group.

Reflecting on his time as owner, Grousbeck stated, “The Celtics have been my life’s work for the past 23 years. This incredible ride is now continuing. I am fired up to be shoulder to shoulder with Bill as we pull every lever to go after another banner. There is nothing better than winning.”

Founded in 1946, the Celtics have won 18 NBA Championships and boast over 40 Hall of Famers.