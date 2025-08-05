Sports
Boston Celtics Sign Chris Boucher After Major Trades
BOSTON, Mass. — The Boston Celtics have signed free agent forward Chris Boucher to a one-year, $3.3 million deal, according to ESPN‘s Shams Charania. This signing comes after the team made significant changes to their roster in a salary dump, bringing them well under the second apron.
The Celtics, who are in need of size this season, added Boucher as another option for their frontcourt. This move follows a summer of adjustments aimed at reshaping the team’s financial obligations.
Earlier in the offseason, the Celtics made a series of trades, including sending Anfernee Simons and Georges Niang to other teams. Holiday was owed $32.4 million for the upcoming season, while Simons had a salary of $27.6 million. Additionally, Kristaps Porzingis had a $30.7 million contract, while Niang was set to earn $8.8 million.
In a strategy to avoid costly penalties, Boston’s front office decided to offload these higher contracts. They reportedly traded Niang, along with two future second-round picks, to the Utah Jazz for undrafted rookie R.J. Luis, who is on a two-way deal.
Despite some criticism regarding the return in such trades, Gozlan stated that the Celtics successfully trimmed their expenses significantly. Moving Holiday and Porzingis has reduced their roster costs by about $286 million.
With this latest addition of Boucher, the Celtics have opened a roster spot previously held by Niang, who spent less than two months in Boston. Niang’s journey has been a quick one; he was initially traded to the Celtics in a three-team deal earlier this year.
Rookie R.J. Luis, who played at St. John’s and went undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft, now joins the Celtics after a standout college career. Last season, he averaged 18.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.
This series of strategic moves positions the Celtics with better salary relief as they head into the new season, as they continue to adapt and reshape their roster.
