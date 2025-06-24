Boston Celtics Trade Jrue Holiday as Kristaps Porzingis Faces Uncertain Future

BOSTON, Mass. — On Monday, the Boston Celtics traded two-time NBA champion Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers in a deal that surprised many fans and analysts alike. The Celtics received guard Anfernee Simons and two second-round picks in return.

Holiday’s future in Portland is now uncertain, and focus turns to Boston’s next steps. As the Celtics head into the offseason, roster adjustments loom on the horizon. Kristaps Porzingis, entering the final year of his contract, has emerged as a potential trade candidate.

Reports from ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel reveal multiple teams have expressed interest in Porzingis, including the New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Lakers, and Golden State Warriors. Sources close to the situation share that the Celtics are actively engaged in trade discussions regarding Porzingis.

“The next order of business in Boston is trading Kristaps Porzingis,” remarked Siegel. “The Pelicans, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks, and Toronto Raptors are just a few of the 10 to 12 teams that have recently contacted the Celtics about him.”

Porzingis has spent the last two seasons in Boston, boasting averages of 19.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game. His shooting splits of 50.2 percent from the field, 39.2 percent from three-point range, and 83.8 percent from the free-throw line highlight his offensive efficiency.

A potential fit alongside New Orleans star Zion Williamson has generated excitement but raises concerns regarding Porzingis’s injury history. The Pelicans may have the capability to outbid other teams if it comes down to a trade for the 7-foot-2 center.

As the offseason progresses, the Celtics aim to navigate complex financial decisions while building a competitive roster. They are expected to explore various trade avenues as the potential reshuffling of the team becomes imminent.

The forthcoming weeks could redefine Boston’s landscape ahead of the new NBA season, especially with significant moves on the horizon.