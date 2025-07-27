Boston Celtics Waive G League MVP Amid Roster Speculation

Boston, MA – The Boston Celtics surprised fans on Thursday by waiving their reigning G League MVP. This move has some basketball observers speculating about possible roster changes ahead of the upcoming season.

Bobby Manning of CLNS Media expressed his surprise at the timing, noting that it comes just weeks before training camp. He mentioned that the Celtics might still be looking to make further adjustments, pointing out reports linking the team to former No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons and promising Summer League standout Charles Bassey.

The Celtics, who have filled 20 out of 21 offseason roster spots, now have an open spot following the release of Davison. The need for depth at the center position remains a priority, yet it’s unclear whether Boston is aggressively pursuing roster additions. Manning quoted an unnamed Celtics executive who stated the team would “love to keep working” with Bassey.

In addition, newly acquired players Anfernee Simons and Georges Niang, along with Sam Hauser, could become trade candidates. However, Simons and Niang are not eligible to be traded with other players until after September 7.

As speculation continues regarding the direction of the Celtics’ roster, fans are eagerly awaiting announcements on possible additions.