Boston College Prepares for Tough Test After Dominant Opener

BOSTON, Mass. — Boston College football showed its might in a season-opening 66-10 victory over Fordham last weekend. The Eagles recorded their highest point total in a decade, committed no turnovers, returned an interception for a touchdown, and blocked a punt.

However, within the program, players felt the performance was sometimes “lackadaisical.” Defensive back Carter Davis expressed concern over missed tackles and wanting more from the team, emphasizing that they need to stay hungry for tougher challenges ahead. “We [didn’t really do anything] last week,” Davis said. “No offense to [Fordham], but we have way bigger tasks every week from now on, so we’ll keep staying hungry.”

This coming Saturday, Boston College will face a more formidable opponent, Michigan State, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. The Eagles previously edged Michigan State 23-19 in a thrilling encounter last September. Tight end Jeremiah Franklin stressed that the squad understands the importance of staying focused and continuing to improve. “You can say you’ll never be perfect, but we’re always going to strive for perfection,” Franklin said.

Quarterback Dylan Lonergan impressed in his debut, completing 76 percent of his passes for 268 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions. “He’s a field general,” said wide receiver Reed Harris, praising Lonergan’s poise. Lonergan did miss practice due to treatment earlier this week but returned to full participation and is expected to play against Michigan State.

Senior linebacker Daveon Crouch added a personal touch to the game’s intensity with a pick-6. Crouch, who recorded six tackles, dedicated his performance to his late father. “He’s a big reason why I do what I do now,” Crouch said.

Defensive tackle Owen Stoudmire, cleared to play after an injury, will also be a key contributor against the Spartans. Coach Bill O’Brien expressed relief at Stoudmire’s return, calling him a vital team leader.

Michigan State boasts a dual-threat quarterback, Aidan Chiles, who poses a challenge to the Eagles’ defense. “I think they’re one of the better-coached teams that we play,” O’Brien said. He noted that tackling and the turnover battle will be crucial in this game.

Boston College’s special teams also showed improvement with Shamus Florio, a transfer from Yale, averaging 47 yards per punt. This marks a significant advancement in a previously weak area for the Eagles. Kicker Luca Lombardo successfully converted all nine extra points and made a 48-yard field goal.

While the Eagles celebrated their successful opener, they remain focused on the challenges of the season ahead. “Special teams is taken very seriously here,” said Charlie Comella, who blocked a punt during the game. “We just have to keep going, keep pushing.”