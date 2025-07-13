Boston Crusaders Lead DCI Summer Tour Results in California

Walnut, California – The 2025 DCI summer tour continued on Friday evening, July 11, at Mt. SAC, showcasing high-energy performances from various drum corps. The Boston Crusaders once again captured the top score, solidifying their lead in the tour.

The event marks a pivotal moment as the summer tour transitions from show reveals to regional competitions, with the next major event set in San Antonio, Texas. Corps have incorporated numerous changes to improve their routines and scores as they approach the championship season.

The results reflected the fierce competition within the World Class category. The Boston Crusaders achieved a score of 85.25, followed closely by the Blue Devils at 84.30 and Santa Clara Vanguard at 83.85. The gap between these top corps has narrowed, indicating a more competitive race as the season progresses.

Other notable scores include the Mandarins at 80.05, Blue Knights at 76.80, and Pacific Crest at 73.70. In the Open Class, Blue Devils B led with a score of 72.15, followed by Gold and Impulse at 68.05 and 63.85, respectively.

Fans eager to catch the performances can watch DCI action live on FloMarching and the FloSports app. The upcoming Texas tour will commence on July 16, adding more excitement to the tour.