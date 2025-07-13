Sports
Boston Crusaders Lead DCI Summer Tour Results in California
Walnut, California – The 2025 DCI summer tour continued on Friday evening, July 11, at Mt. SAC, showcasing high-energy performances from various drum corps. The Boston Crusaders once again captured the top score, solidifying their lead in the tour.
The event marks a pivotal moment as the summer tour transitions from show reveals to regional competitions, with the next major event set in San Antonio, Texas. Corps have incorporated numerous changes to improve their routines and scores as they approach the championship season.
The results reflected the fierce competition within the World Class category. The Boston Crusaders achieved a score of 85.25, followed closely by the Blue Devils at 84.30 and Santa Clara Vanguard at 83.85. The gap between these top corps has narrowed, indicating a more competitive race as the season progresses.
Other notable scores include the Mandarins at 80.05, Blue Knights at 76.80, and Pacific Crest at 73.70. In the Open Class, Blue Devils B led with a score of 72.15, followed by Gold and Impulse at 68.05 and 63.85, respectively.
Fans eager to catch the performances can watch DCI action live on FloMarching and the FloSports app. The upcoming Texas tour will commence on July 16, adding more excitement to the tour.
Recent Posts
- Jonathan Milan Ends Italian Victory Drought in Tour de France Stage Eight
- Durango’s Sepp Kuss Struggles in Tour de France Stages 7 and 8
- Iranian President Injured in Israeli Airstrike During Emergency Meeting
- UPS Faces Challenges Amid Corporate Overhaul and Market Concerns
- Panthers Open NHL Season Against Blackhawks in Tripleheader
- Giants Camp Features Chris Manhertz’s Lessons for Young Athletes
- AI Stocks Show Potential Amid Market Recovery
- Microsoft Shares Reach $491.09 Amid Growth Potential
- QuantumScape Shares Surge as Company Advances EV Battery Technology
- Bollinger Shipyards to Build Rocket Landing Platform for Rocket Lab
- Ravindra Jadeja and Brydon Carse Clash During Lord’s Test
- 49ers Prepare for Possible Departures After 2025 Season
- Schwab ETF SCHD Shows Steady Growth Amid Market Analysis
- Archer Aviation Stock Surges as eVTOL Market Grows
- Joby Aviation’s eVTOL Aircraft Faces Challenges as Investors Await Growth
- Rafael Nadal Scores Hole-in-One Amidst Golf Championship Prep
- AMC Entertainment Boosted by Bullish Wedbush Upgrade
- JPMorgan Chase to Report Strong Q2 Earnings This Week
- Big Banks and Economic Data Dominate Financial Landscape This Week
- WWE RAW Highlights High-Stakes Gauntlet Match for SummerSlam Title Contender