Boston Crusaders Win First DCI Championship Since Founding

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Boston Crusaders claimed their first-ever Drum Corps International (DCI) World Championship on August 10, 2025, scoring 98.425 with their show “Boom.” This win marks the corps’ 85th competitive year and their first championship since the group’s inception in the early 1940s.

In a thrilling final round at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Boston Crusaders edged out last year’s champions, the Bluecoats, who scored 98.250. The Boston Crusaders also earned awards for Best Color Guard, Best Brass, and Best Percussion Section, while the Bluecoats took home the Best Visual Performance award.

The Boston Crusaders had finished just over one point shy of the championship title the previous year. Cruising through a strong summer season, they entered the finals with significant momentum. “We worked hard and believed in our program this year,” said a Boston Crusaders spokesperson.

This year’s competition featured formidable contenders. The Santa Clara Vanguard finished third with a score of 96.700, while the Blue Devils, seven-time champions, and Carolina Crown rounded out the top five. The Blue Devils scored 95.788, and Carolina Crown scored 94.800.

The Bluecoats of Canton, Ohio, known for their innovative performances, were a crowd favorite and are now considered a tough contender for future championships. The Boston Crusaders’ victory is notable as they are the first new corps to win since the Bluecoats in 2016.

DCI celebrated a competitive season that culminated in becoming a central part of the event, which included participants from 12 states and access to live streaming through the FloMarching app. The excitement from the competition makes the 2025 event a memorable one for both participants and fans.

Looking ahead, the DCI scene remains dynamic, with many corps eager to build on the momentum gained this season.