Boston Declares Heat Emergency as Temperatures Soar

BOSTON, MA — A heat emergency has been declared in Boston, effective Sunday, as temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-90s with a heat index reaching up to 100 degrees, according to a statement from Mayor Michelle Wu’s office on Saturday. The emergency will last until Tuesday.

The city is providing relief options for residents. Splash pads are open at various parks and playgrounds, along with several city pools. Additionally, patrons can cool off at Boston Public Library locations, which are offering summer programming for kids, teens, and adults.

According to city officials, a “heat dome” affecting much of the eastern United States is trapping warm air, resulting in extreme temperatures that have put more than 100 million people under heat warnings. In Boston, Emergency Medical Services usually see a 10 to 15 percent increase in 911 calls during heat waves.

“City staff are working to ensure that all residents can have a safe and enjoyable summer,” Mayor Wu stated, urging residents to stay hydrated, take breaks from outdoor work, and look after neighbors and family. She also offered safety tips during the heat emergency, advising against leaving children and pets in vehicles and encouraging the consumption of fluids while avoiding alcohol and sugary drinks.

The statement also highlighted the symptoms of heat exhaustion, including heavy sweating, dizziness, nausea, and muscle aches. “Do not delay care. Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the US and can worsen existing health problems,” the mayor warned.

As the extreme heat affects large regions, cities like Philadelphia and New York are also declaring heat alerts. New York City Mayor Eric Adams warned that temperatures could reach the high 90s, peaking at 100 degrees on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service is advising residents to limit strenuous outdoor activities and be aware of the dangerous heat conditions.