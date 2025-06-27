Boston Drivers Rank as Riskiest in the U.S.

BOSTON, Massachusetts — A recent report by Allstate reveals that Boston drivers are among the riskiest in the United States. The study, which evaluated driving behavior across 200 metropolitan areas, indicates that Bostonians have held this dubious distinction for the last decade.

According to the report, Massachusetts claims three cities among the top ten with the highest collision rates, matching California’s record. The cities of Worcester and Springfield, both also in Massachusetts, are noted for their high accident rates. Surprisingly, Washington, D.C. and Maryland are not far behind, ranking second and third, respectively.

Most notably, the report highlights a trend where seven out of the ten cities with the highest collision rates are located in the northeastern United States. This trend raises questions about geographical factors influencing driving behaviors in the area.

On a more positive note, Brownsville, Texas, is recognized for having the safest drivers. The report noted that residents there consistently buckle up and practice safe driving habits, such as signaling before lane changes.

Interestingly, the report also pointed out changes in driver safety across the Midwest. St. Louis, for example, fell 90 spots in the ranking since 2015, landing at No. 175 this year. However, nationally, there has been a slight decrease in collision rates over the past ten years.

The report concludes with a list of the top ten safest and riskiest cities for drivers. The safest cities include Brownsville, Boise, and Fort Collins, while the riskiest cities also feature Baltimore, Worcester, and Philadelphia.

Ultimately, the report serves as a reminder for all drivers to prioritize safety on the roads, especially in areas known for high accident rates.