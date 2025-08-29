Boston to Experience Rain and Thunderstorms Ahead of Labor Day Weekend

BOSTON, Mass. — After over a week without significant rainfall, Boston is expected to see changes on Friday, as a cold front approaches the region.

The day will start with cool temperatures in the low 60s, warming up to the mid-70s in the afternoon. While the morning should remain dry under mostly cloudy skies, the likelihood of scattered showers and thunderstorms will increase by the afternoon, lasting into the evening.

Forecasters say the cold front will begin movement into Western New England, bringing potential showers ahead of its arrival. As the front pushes east, moisture levels are expected to rise, which may lead to heavy downpours, particularly in coastal areas near Boston.

“Some rain could squeeze out over I-95 and surrounding areas, leading to heavy brief showers,” explained a meteorologist. “However, overall rainfall totals are not expected to be dramatic, with Boston likely receiving about a half-inch of rain.”

Following Friday’s storms, residents can look forward to a beautiful Labor Day weekend. The weather is expected to clear, with temperatures hovering in the mid-70s from Saturday through Monday. Saturday could see some lingering clouds and possibly a few sprinkles in the morning.

In the days to come, high pressure will dominate, predicting mainly sunny skies throughout New England. Sunday and Monday may see summer-like warmth with highs reaching into the upper 70s and low 80s.

With humidity rising on Friday, dew points are expected to reach the low 60s but will return to comfortable levels in the 50s for the extended holiday weekend.

“This weekend should provide an excellent opportunity for outdoor activities after the rain subsides,” a meteorologist added.

For those interested in more localized forecasts, Greater Boston may experience a bit of cloud coverage with showers likely on Friday, but pleasant weather is anticipated thereafter. Southeastern, Central, and Western Massachusetts will see similar trends with highs remaining mainly in the mid-70s across the region.

On Cape Cod, expected conditions include mostly cloudy skies on Friday with some afternoon showers, brightening up by the weekend. In southern New England, such as Rhode Island and New Hampshire, cloud cover on Friday will transition to clearer skies, providing a delightful close to summer.