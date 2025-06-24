Boston Faces Dangerous Heat Wave as Temperatures Soar to 100 Degrees

Boston, MA — Temperatures in Boston surged to 100 degrees on Tuesday afternoon as a dangerous heatwave gripped the region. The scorching weather approached the all-time record of 104 degrees set in 1911, prompting residents to flee their stifling apartments, many of which lack air conditioning.

With intense heat persisting, many workers sought refuge in air-conditioned stores during their breaks. Some parents opted to keep their children home from summer camp and dog owners equipped their pets with booties to shield their paws from the burning asphalt. The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority also alerted riders of potential slowdowns on train services due to heat-related stress on the tracks.

The day started off hitting high temperatures early. By 9 a.m. Tuesday, temperatures in Chinatown reached nearly 90 degrees. Pablo Rodriguez Andrade, 44, working as a sanitation worker at the Rose Kennedy Greenway, found himself under the sun for an eight-hour shift wearing his summer-appropriate uniform.

“Oh my god, horrible,” Rodriguez Andrade said, laughing while he collected trash. The city declared a heat emergency on Sunday, warning residents to brace for dangerous conditions brought on by a persistent heat dome settling over the Northeast. Experts indicate that climate change is making heat waves more intense and prolonged.

This week, the heat dome is expected to keep temperatures dangerously high through Wednesday. Heat is considered the top weather-related cause of death in the U.S., with vulnerable populations like the elderly and outdoor workers at higher risk of heat-related illnesses.

Rodriguez Andrade’s supervisor allowed him to take an extra 10 to 15 minutes during breaks to manage the heat. Meanwhile, Bryan Clifford, 45, was hard at work on Boylston Street, unloading delivery trucks. Clad in a red shirt and sweating, he remained focused on his tasks, armed with ice-cold bottles of water.

“Honestly, I just look at it as any other day,” said Clifford, whose business, Cliffy Enterprises, keeps him busy around the city.

In Cambridge, Billy Meyers, 52, opted to sell newspapers outside instead of enduring the heat in his apartment at the Central House, which does not have air conditioning. He hoped to make enough to spend time in a cool convenience store.

“I couldn’t be in there right now,” he said, referring to his hot living space.

While Massachusetts mandates that residential heating must be maintained above certain temperatures, there are no similar protections for air conditioning during extreme heat. Patricia Fabián, a professor of Environmental Health at Boston University, indicated that many people at risk lack access to air conditioning or can’t afford it.

Increased use of air conditioning during a heatwave can also strain the electric grid. On Tuesday, electricity demand in New England was elevated but remained manageable, and no brownouts were reported.

As temperatures neared 100 degrees, Andres Betancur, 35, found a shaded area in East Boston to escape his heat-filled apartment. “The heat is unbearable,” he said.

Residents are being urged to stay hydrated, take breaks from outdoor activities, and check on friends and neighbors during this extreme weather. Splash pads across the city have become popular spots for families seeking relief from the heat.

In response to the intense conditions, outreach teams provided water and opened emergency shelters, making sure vulnerable populations, especially the homeless, have access to relief. Jim Stewart, director of one city shelter, emphasized that heat exposure poses serious risks, particularly for individuals facing medical issues or living outdoors.

“The longer your body is unable to maintain stasis, the more complications will occur,” Stewart said. “It’s an unusual summer when someone in the Boston area doesn’t die from heat exposure.”