Politics
Boston Fire Union Backs Trump’s Tax Bill Amid Political Tensions
BOSTON, MA — The Boston Firefighters Local 718 leadership appeared in a White House promotional video endorsing President Donald Trump’s proposed tax legislation, known as the ‘big beautiful bill,’ on June 25, 2025.
President Sam Dillon and Vice President Leroy Heyward expressed their support for specific tax breaks that they believe would benefit firefighters. In the video, Dillon stated, “Union leadership was extended the opportunity to speak in support of items in the tax legislation that would be beneficial to our firefighters and their families.”
The fire union’s endorsement comes amidst ongoing tensions between the city’s Democratic mayor, Michelle Wu, and the Trump administration over various policy issues, including immigration and federal funding. Dillon articulated the need for tax relief, particularly voicing support for a proposed increase in the SALT deduction cap from $10,000 to $40,000, which he argues will help firefighters remain in their communities.
“President Trump’s plan on the SALT reduction will provide immediate assistance and relief to our members, preventing them from being forced out of the communities we live in, take pride in, and serve in moments of crisis,” Dillon added.
Heyward chimed in on the video, claiming, “President Trump would like to give us an extra $4,000 tax break. That is huge for a lot of our citizens, our seniors, and our firefighters. That can mean the difference of paying your rent, your mortgage, and food on the table.”
Despite the union’s support for the tax legislation, they maintain that their stance is non-partisan. Dillon reflected on the union’s history of engagement with different administrations, stating, “Local 718, when afforded the opportunity, will speak with anyone on either side of the political aisle when it comes to representing and advocating for firefighters and their families.”
As the fire union aligns itself with the President on this legislation, criticism from various local leaders continues due to Trump’s proposed cuts to federal funding, which Wu has vehemently opposed. The ongoing conversation about the tax bill also includes disagreement among lawmakers concerning proposed cuts to Medicaid, food stamps, and green energy investments.
In closing, Dillon reiterated, “We take a non-partisan approach. If you are willing to interact with us about firefighters, about our families, we’re there.”
